On NCC's 76th Raising Day, PM Modi's old pic as cadet emerges

New Delhi, Nov 24 On the occasion of National Cadet Corps (NCC) 76th Raising Day, an old picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was a cadet of the organisation has become a talking point in the media.

In the picture shared by the popular X handle Modi Archive, PM Modi can be seen sitting on the floor posing with his fellow NCC cadets.

The handle shared: "A young NCC cadet, now India's PM! Can you spot him in this picture?"

Well, our favourite leader is sitting on the floor first from the left.

The post assumed significance as PM Modi in his 'Mann ki Baat' programme earlier in the day urged the youths to get associated with the NCC which will propel their personality in the career of their choice.

The leader also shared that the experience he gained during his NCC days was invaluable for him.

Highlighting the advantages of joining the NCC, PM Modi shared that it instils discipline, leadership and service in youth.

A campaign to associate youths living in border areas with NCC is also ongoing, he said while emphasising the need to be associated with the organisation.

He shared that around 14 lakh youths joined NCC in 2014 and this year, over two lakh youths joined the organisation.

PM Modi also highlighted the increasing participation of female cadets.

"Earlier, girl cadets in NCC were nearly 25 per cent. Now, there are around 40 per cent girl cadets," he said.

Compared to earlier, over 5,000 schools and colleges are now part of NCC, the Prime Minister added.

The NCC celebrates the fourth Sunday of November to mark its founding in 1948.

It is the largest uniformed youth organisation in the world and has a motto of unity and discipline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor