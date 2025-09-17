On PM's birthday, exhibition highlights 75 achievements of Narendra Modi as an administrator

Kolkata, Sep 17 As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75, a five-day exhibition on his life and works was inaugurated at the Indian Museum on Wednesday.

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, former party MP Locket Chatterjee and actor-turned-BJP leader Rudranil Ghosh inaugurated the exhibition. The exhibition will highlight the 25 years of Narendra Modi as an administrator who became the chief minister of Gujarat in 2001 and the Prime Minister in 2014.

The exhibition will also highlight PM Modi's 75 achievements in his political career.

"Today is not a political day, it is a day to showcase Prime Minister Narendra Modi's achievements to the people," said Bhattacharya after inaugurating the exhibition.

Major steps taken by the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been highlighted. More than 60 social security schemes, including housing, toilets, free ration, delivery of cooking gas, electricity and drinking water to every home, free medical treatment and various projects to create employment in villages and cities have been highlighted.

Arrangements have been made to showcase various infrastructure development activities, including national highways, railways, bridges, flyovers, and Metros. Arrangements have also been made to show in detail the Chandrayaan mission, Gaganyaan mission and progress in the digital sector in the exhibition.

Keeping in mind the recent geopolitical climate, India's military strength, increase in India's own production in the field of defence, modernisation of military technology, the aggressive policy of the Indian Armed forces against terrorism, not bowing down in the face of nuclear threats and not allowing external attacks to touch Indian soil have also been highlighted with special importance.

The exhibition focuses on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. There are detailed pictures and descriptions of the national flag hoisting programme at Lal Chowk in 1992, covering a total distance of 14,000 kilometres from Kanyakumari to Srinagar. There are also accounts of some of the changes that Narendra Modi brought to the state during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The exhibition also highlights how the Modi-led Indian government dealt with the crisis during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

