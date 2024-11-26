On Samvidhan Divas, Kharge calls for renewed commitment to constitutional ideals

New Delhi, Nov 26 Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday extended warm wishes to the nation as India marked the 75th year of the adoption of its Constitution.

Known as Samvidhan Divas, Constitution Day celebrates the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. The Constitution officially came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Declared an observance in 2015, Constitution Day honours the foundational principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity that underpin India's democracy.

"The 75th year of adoption of the Constitution has begun today. I extend my warmest wishes to all Indians on this historic occasion," Kharge wrote on X.

He emphasised that the Constitution, meticulously crafted by the visionaries of the Constituent Assembly, is the "lifeblood of our nation," guaranteeing social, economic, and political rights to every citizen.

"It constitutes India into a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic," he added.

Kharge reiterated the enduring relevance of the Constitution's core values, stating, "Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity are not just ideals or ideas, they are the way of life for us -- 140 crore Indians."

He paid tribute to the remarkable efforts of the Constituent Assembly, saying, "Today, we recall the tremendous contribution of the Constituent Assembly and its prolific members. We are forever indebted to their vision and wisdom."

Highlighting the contributions of key figures, Kharge mentioned, "Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, K.M. Munshi, Sarojini Naidu, Alladi Krishnaswamy Ayyar, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, and several eminent personalities are not just revered national icons for us; they are inspiring personalities who become the torchbearers of hope for generations together."

He also acknowledged the role of women in shaping the Constitution, stating, "No mention of the Constituent Assembly should be complete without recalling the contribution of the 15 women members who provided equally important inputs for an inclusive India."

Kharge underscored the participatory nature of the Constitution's drafting process, noting, "We must also not forget that the Constituent Assembly received uncountable suggestions from ordinary citizens, which are a matter of record."

Referencing historic milestones in the Assembly's deliberations, he remarked, "The Objectives Resolution moved by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar's momentous last speech to the Constituent Assembly form the Magna Carta in protecting the tenets of the Constitution."

The Congress leader urged all citizens to actively uphold and defend the Constitution, saying, "We, the patriotic citizens of India, now have the onerous task of protecting the ethos of the Constitution. We, the people of India, should therefore come together to protect each and every thought expressed in the Constitution."

Calling for a renewed commitment to the nation's foundational values, he concluded, "In the 75th year of adoption, the struggle to defend India's inherent philosophy must be reinvigorated and reignited, just like the era of the National Movement."

