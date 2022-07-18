On the verge of extinction– The Bustards

An ostrich-like bird with a long neck, thin long bared legs with one-meter height and 10-15 kg. in weight, the Great Indian Bustard (GIB) is locally known as Godawan. The critically endangered species the GIB under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 is indeed closest to extinction or disappearance. As per the 2021 report of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the population of the Indian bustard is on the decline for the last several years. Bustard's population shrunk from 1260 in 1969 to 600 in 2001 and 300 in 2008. And presently, the species is not more than 150 in number. The GIBs were first spotted in the year 1982 in Andhra Pradesh Kurnool’s district Rollapadu. But over the years with a population decline, the Rollapadu Bird Sanctuary especially for the Indian Bustard has not reported any spotting of GIBs there. A small number of GIBs are also seen at Karera sanctuary in MP, Naliya Sanctuary in Gujarat’s Kutch, Maharashtra Great Indian Bustard Sanctuary, and Nannaj Grasslands, Solapur.The heaviest flying bird GIBs’ largest population is found in Rajasthan today. Hence, it is known as the state bird of Rajasthan. P.Balamurugan, IFS, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Jaisalmer’s Desert National Park Sanctuary in an interview stated, “On 5th June 2013, to conserve this rarest bird that was merely 83 in number (2013) the Project Great Indian Bustard was launched by the Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot. For improving the building grounds, securing areas for birds, and developing grasslands which is the natural habitat of the GIBs were also the focus points of the project. Initiated in Jaisalmer’s DNP Sanctuary, Rajasthan became the first state in launching Project Bustard. Most GIBs are found in Rajasthan and protected especially in and around Jaisalmer’s Desert National Park.”

In 2019 for the conservation breeding of GIBs, the Union ministry of environment, Forest, and climate change in collaboration with the forest departments of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and technical support from the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun have taken up an initiative. With financial support from the National Authority for Compensatory Afforestation Fund, the ministry sanctioned a program titled ‘Habitat Improvement and Conservation Breeding of Great Indian Bustard—an integrated approach’. Financial assistance is also being given by the ministry to states.ACF Balamurugan further said that on this count, CM Ashok Gehlot initiated a conservation building program for GIBs egg hatching, breeding, and research center facilities in Rajasthan. At present, there are 20 birds in the breeding center. Today bustards are majorly confined to Rajasthan only. Similarly, the Gujarat Forest Department has acquired 8,511.66 hectares to develop as a GIB habitat area. Similarly, the Government of Maharashtra declared the Great Indian Bustard Sanctuary in 1979.

The sanctuary consists of a total area of 8496.44 sq. km. The Madhya Pradesh government has begun to develop a reserved forest habitat for the GIBs in the Ghatigaon area, Gwalior district. ACF Balamurugan further said that as per the census conducted in 2017 by the WII and Rajasthan Forest Department, the number of GIBs was 128 +/- 19. As per the 2018 census data of Rajasthan, the GIB count was 42, it was 29 in 2019, and in 2020 was merely 19. As a positive indicator, the GIB number has increased to 42 in the DNP, as mentioned in a wildlife water hole census conducted by the forest department in May 2022. One of the main reasons for the rapid decline in the species population is that GIB lays only an egg on the ground in the open without building any nest. Hence, animals mostly consume their eggs. ACF Balamurugan informed that for this Rajasthan Forest Department is undertaking predator proofing of critical breeding grounds of the GIBs.Some other reasons for GIBs' decreasing count are urbanization, degradation or conversion of grasslands to other purposes, human-influenced and caused environmental changes and disturbances during its breeding season, collision with power lines, and frequent poaching of the breed. Western Rajasthan is a major habitat of the species. However, the region has many power installations, including renewable energy sources like windmills and solar projects. Owing to their heavy weight, GIBs fly low and are unable to move speedily. They also cannot see high-tension power lines and collide. This leads to their death from electric shock, impact trauma, or as a result major injury. The State Government of Rajasthan is finding ways to protect them and working closely with the power plant units. The Supreme Court has given the order that wherever possible, existing power lines that endanger GIBs be shifted underground and issued specifications for highly reflective ‘bird diverters’ to be installed on transmission lines that will increase the visibility of power lines, especially at night.