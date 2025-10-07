On Valmiki Jayanti, K'taka BJP questions Cong govt over funds 'scam' in tribal board

Bengaluru, Oct 7 Karnataka BJP unit observed Valmiki Jayanti on Tuesday at the party headquarters 'Jagannath Bhavan' in Bengaluru and slammed the Congress government over allegedly indulging in misappropriation of funds in the Maharshi Valmiki Tribal Welfare Board.

BJP state president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra questioned the Congress-led government, saying, “While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gives long speeches about Scheduled Castes, how is the Congress party, which came to power using the names of backward communities, actually running the administration? Within a few months of coming to power, the Congress-led government misappropriated hundreds of crores in the Valmiki Corporation."

"Funds meant for Scheduled Castes, the youth of the community, and poor students were allegedly siphoned to Telangana and diverted into thousands of accounts," Vijayendra slammed.

Speaking at the Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti programme, Vijayendra described Maharshi Valmiki as the greatest poet who introduced India’s culture and heritage to the world.

He said that by composing the epic 'Ramayana' in such a beautiful manner, Maharshi Valmiki not only showcased the ideals of Lord Ram to India but also to the world.

He said, "The country’s pride, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recently inaugurated the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The naming of the international airport there after Maharshi Valmiki is a matter of pride not only for Karnataka but for the entire nation."

Vijayendra noted that during the previous BJP-led government in Karnataka, under Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, it was decided that Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti should be celebrated meaningfully and on a grand scale to unite society.

"The current BJP government is responsible for today’s grand celebrations, and a government holiday was also declared. During the BJP rule, a development corporation for Scheduled Castes was established to ensure that the youth of the community could progress economically, socially, and educationally. Following the establishment of the Valmiki Corporation, offices were opened in all district centres," he said.

Vijayendra noted that no previous Congress-led government had provided grants to the Valmiki community’s mathas, whereas the BJP government, under Yediyurappa, did provide such funding.

He recalled that during former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s tenure, a historic decision was taken to increase reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Vijayendra criticised the Congress, saying the party has always neglected the poor and the marginalised.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor