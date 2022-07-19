One arrested for killing DSP in Nuh

Chandigarh, July 19 One of the accused in the murder of Haryana Police Deputy Superintendent of Police Surender Singh, who was killed when a dumper he signalled to stop in Nuh district ran him over on Tuesday, has been arrested, police said.

A police spokesperson said the arrested accused, Ikkar, was a cleaner on the dumper and is a resident of Panchgaon village.

After the incident, multiple police teams were raiding different locations to arrest the accused. The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of Indian Police Code (IPC) and he will be produced in the court.

DSP Surender Singh during patrolling in the area had got inputs about illegal mining in the hills towards Panchgaon.

Acting swiftly, he, along with his team, reached the spot. On seeing the police party, a dumper driver tried to drive away towards a hilly patch while unloading his vehicle which caused the DSP's vehicle to halt.

The driver did not pay heed to Surender Singh's signal to halt but instead ran him over.

The Crime Branch team arrested accused Ikkar in this case after a brief exchange of fire.

The arrested accused was shot in the leg, and was admitted to Nalhar Medical College in Nuh.

Home Minister Anil Vij said the strictest action would be taken against the killer.

Responding to a question by the media here, he said: "I have issued orders for the arrest of the culprits. The killer will be caught and not spared even if the police of the entire district and surrounding districts have to be engaged in this task."

