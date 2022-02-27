One arrested in Faridabad DPS student suicide case

Faridabad, Feb 27 In a latest development in the suicide case of a Class 10 student of Delhi Public School, Greater Faridabad, the police on Sunday said that they have arrested the academic head of the school identified as Mamta.

She was placed under arrest and later presented before the court which remanded her to judicial custody.

The class 10 student had allegedly committed suicide by jumping off his residential building on Thursday.

The deceased had left a suicide note behind the incident in which he had alleged that he was being bullied and mentally harassed by his classmates over his sexuality.

In his suicide note, he had accused the school authority. His suicide note read that it was school authority which killed him.

"You're powerful (mother), don't care what people sat about my sexuality, kindly handle relative, Grand father... The school has killed me. Higher authority is also responsible," read the suicide note.

The family had alleged that they had approached the school administration several times but no action was taken on their complaint.

Her mother who also teaches at the school had got an FIR lodged in this regard.

The police had said that they had recovered the suicide note in which the student had accused school authorities and class fellows.

Last year, his two school mates had made comments on his sexuality due to which he fell into depression.

The boy then spoke to his mother who approached the school principal, however, no action was taken by the school authorities.

The victim suffered mental trauma due to this and had been taking medicine since then. After the lockdown, the school was again opened for the board exams. The boy approached a female teacher and sought her help to clear Science exam. However, he was allegedly scolded by the teacher.

"Her mother told us that he was suffering from dyslexia due to which he was unable to solve a few questions. It was the reason he wanted to take help. But his teacher scolded him which led to more mental trauma," the police had said.

Police said the female teacher also accused the boy and his mother for troubling her.

On Thursday night the boy jumped off his house whe his mother was not home. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Later, a team of crime Branch of Faridabad visited the crime scene and collected a few evidence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor