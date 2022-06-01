One arrested in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, sent to five-day police custody

Punjab Police have made an arrest in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. Manpreet Singh, who was detained from Uttarakhand, has been arrested, informed sources said on Tuesday.

The accused has been sent to five-day police custody.

"Punjab police has formally arrested Manpreet Singh who was picked up from Uttrakhand. Manpreet Singh was produced before the court and sent to five-day police remand," a source told ANI.

Citing the initial post-mortem reports, sources revealed that Moose Wala was hit by around 25 bullets and gunpowder was also found on his body.

Sources said that the singer died before he was taken to the hospital. They said that the incident took place at 5.25 pm and the police got information at 5.50 pm.

Sources also said that the presence of gunpowder on the singer's body indicated that he was fired upon from very close range and the weapon was brought close to his body.

The singer-turned-politician was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover.

Sidhu Moose Wala was cremated today at his native village Moosa in the Mansa district of Punjab. His body was taken from Mansa Civil Hospital to his residence on Tuesday morning where a huge crowd gathered to pay their tributes.

The 28-year-old Punjabi singer had fought the recent assembly election in Punjab on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla. He joined Congress in December last year.

Punjab Police on Monday detained six people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Moose Wala's murder, STF sources said.

Punjab Police have registered an FIR in Mansa against unknown persons under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

( With inputs from ANI )

