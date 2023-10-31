One arrested in Sitamarhi minor girl gang rape case

Patna, Oct 31 One of the three accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in Bihar's Sitamarhi was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

The victim, who had gone behind the BMP camp to collect fodder for her cattle on Monday, was overpowered by three youths named Rupesh Kumar, Vicky Kumar, and Udit Kumar and taken to a deserted place and raped by them one by one.

After committing the crime, the accused, while fleeing from the spot, were identified by some of the villagers, who informed Bhim Nagar police outpost about the incident.

Police from Bhim Nagar outpost reached the crime scene and investigated the incident. They have conducted the medical examination of the victim which confirms rape. "We have raided several places and managed to arrest one of the accused on Tuesday. The efforts are on to nab the remaining two accused. They have been booked under POCSO Act," a Sitamarhi police spokesman said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor