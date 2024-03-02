One candidate from Goa finalised, discussions on to select second: CM

Panaji, March 2 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that one Lok Sabha candidate from the state has been finalised, while the second candidate will be decided soon.

"The name of the candidate which has been finalised will be declared from Delhi. We can’t do it from here. One candidate has been finalised. Discussion on the second candidate is going on," he told reporters here after returning from Delhi, where he attended the Thursday meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) to finalise the first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Chief Minister, however, didn’t disclose which constituency's candidate has been finalised.

As per sources, the BJP has finalised the candidate for North Goa, from where Union Minister Shripad Naik is sitting MP, while they are discussing the South Goa seat.

