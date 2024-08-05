One crore Hindu refugees from B'desh might enter Bengal soon: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, Aug 5 Amid the political unrest in Bangladesh, the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed on Monday that around one crore Hindu refugees might enter the state from the neighbouring country in the next few days.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the Monsoon Session of the Assembly, Adhikari said the people of West Bengal should be prepared for the entry of one crore Hindu refugees from Bangladesh.

“Hindus are being slaughtered in Bangladesh. The Councillor of Rangpur Nagar Parishad, Haradhan Nayak, has been murdered. Thirteen policemen were slaughtered at Sirajganj, out of whom nine were Hindus. Hindu residences at Noakhali have been torched,” Adhikari said.

"I would like to request the Governor (C.V. Ananda Bose) and the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) to speak to the Union government since it has been clearly stated in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that if any person becomes a victim of religious violence (in Bangladesh), we must give them necessary shelter,” Adhikari said.

He also said that if the current situation in Bangladesh does not change in the next three days, Bangladesh will come under the grip of fundamentalist forces.

“Be mentally prepared to provide shelter to one crore Hindu refugees. At least I am prepared for that,” he said.

He also issued an appeal to the Hindu population in West Bengal to provide shelter to the Hindu refugees coming from Bangladesh just as was done in 1971.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor