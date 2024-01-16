One-day training for MLAs in Rajasthan Assembly today, V-P, LS Speaker to address

Jaipur, Jan 16 A one-day training workshop for the newly elected MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly is being held on Tuesday.

The MLAs will be given training in different sessions from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be speaking in the inaugural session. Dhankhar will share his parliamentary experience. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will share his experiences in the concluding session in the evening.

After the inaugural session, a session regarding the procedures of the Assembly, rules for conducting business and general conduct in the House will be held. It will be addressed by Lok Sabha MP Satyapal Singh and former Assembly Deputy Speaker Rao Rajendra Singh. After this, a session of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel has been organised regarding the issues to be raised during Question Hour and Zero Hour.

There will be a session of former Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi on the committees of the Assembly. Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari will give information on the process of passing the Parliamentary Privileges Bill.

A session has been organised by Assembly and Parliamentary affairs expert Chakshu Rai on budget management and cut proposals. Lok Sabha MP Rajendra Aggarwal will give information on parliamentary motion, adjournment motion and special mention motion.

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani said that dialogue will be maintained between the party and opposition MLAs. "For this, we will hold an all-party meeting before every session. This time an all-party meeting will be held on January 18," he said.

Devnani said,"My endeavor will be to have more Assembly meetings. Kerala Assembly runs for 60 days and it is also our rule that Assembly meetings should be held for at least 60 days in a year. For the last several years, we have seen that the number of Assembly meetings has been continuously decreasing.

"Many times a deadlock is formed between the party and the opposition in the Assembly. Efforts will be made to break the deadlock through dialogue. In case of any deadlock, we will resolve it by making the parties and opposition sit at one table. My role will be to communicate. There should be meaningful discussion in the Assembly. If public money is spent on the Assembly, its significance is only when there is maximum discussion on issues of public interest."

