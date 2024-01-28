One dead, 17 injured as stage collapses in Delhi’s Kalkaji temple

New Delhi, Jan 28 In a tragic incident, a 45-year-old woman died while 17 were injured after a 'kirtan' stage collapsed in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji temple, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday and the deceased was yet to be identified.

According to police, on Friday a Mata Jagran at Mahant Parishar, Kalkaji Mandir was organised, a tradition followed for the past 26 years.

“No permission was granted for holding the event. However, sufficient staff was deployed to maintain law and order. There was a gathering of around 1,500 -1,600 people at about 12.30 a.m. on Sunday,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo.

An elevated platform, constructed with wood and an iron frame, was set up near the main stage for the families of organisers and VIPs.

“At about 12.30 a.m., the elevated platform crashed down as it could not bear the weight of people sitting/standing on this stage. Some people who were sitting below the platform got injured,” said the DCP.

All the injured were shifted to AIIMS Trauma centre and Safdarjung Hospital and MAX through ambulances.

“Fire brigade also visited the spot. So far 17 injuries have been received. One woman was brought dead at MAX hospital who is still unidentified,” said the DCP.

Efforts are underway to identify the deceased, who was brought to the hospital by two people.

“The crime team had visited the spot. The condition of all other injured are stable; few have received fracture injuries. A case under sections 337, 304A and 188 IPC is being registered into the matter against the organisers,” said the DCP.

The Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that the fire department had received a call regarding the incident at 12:45 a.m..

“The fire teams along with three tenders were rushed to the site. The Kirtan stage had collapsed and some persons got injured and were rushed to some hospital with the help of police/public,” said Garg.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor