One dead, 3 injured as DTC bus loses control in east Delhi, driver absconding

New Delhi, Oct 8 A 36-year-old man was killed while three others, including a four-month-old child, were injured after a DTC bus lost control in East Delhi’s fruit market on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ananad Madhav, a resident of Ghadewara in Uttar Pradesh while the injured were identified as Ali (4 months), Sameer (28), and Asif (27), a resident of Trilokpuri.

According to police, a police control room call was received in the Kalyanpuri police station regarding a DTC bus that had hit a few people at a fruit market near Kondli bridge after which a police team was rushed to the spot.

“Upon reaching the spot and on inquiry, it was found that a DTC bus hit four persons, two e-rickshaws and one fruit vendor and the bus driver fled from the spot,” said a senior police official.

"Three persons, including a child, are having minor injuries and one person died on the spot. A manhunt has been initiated to nab the accused," the official added.

