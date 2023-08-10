One dead, 7 injured in Pune pile-up

Pune, Aug 10 One person was killed and seven others injured in a major accident in Pune on Thursday when a truck rammed into eight vehicles as its brakes failed, officials said.

The accident, which occurred on the Katraj-Kondhwa Road, caused a significant pile-up and claimed the life of Prashant Chore, 43.

Emergency services were quick to respond, transporting the injured to a nearby hospital, as police began investigations.

Inspector Santosh Sonawane of Kondhwa police station said that a truck suffered a brake failure, due to which it dashed into eight other vehicles on the Katraj-Kondhwa road.

An offense has been registered against the truck driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor