One dead, eight missing after tourist vehicle plunges into Teesta river in Sikkim, rescue ops on

Guwahati, May 30 Search operations were on after one person was killed and eight others went missing after a tourist vehicle careened over 1,000 feet into the surging Teesta River from the perilous Lachen-Lachung highway in north Sikkim, officials said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday night.

The vehicle, carrying 11 people - 10 tourists and the driver - crashed near Munsithang in Mangan district, a region known for its rugged terrain and winding mountain roads.

Rescue teams recovered one body from the river and pulled out two critically injured survivors from the mangled wreckage.

The remaining eight passengers are yet to be located.

An extensive search and rescue operation was launched immediately, with personnel from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire and medical services, and local volunteers working tirelessly through the night.

The operation is being led by Mangan Superintendent of Police Sonam Detchu Bhutia. The two injured survivors were initially stabilised at the Chungthang field hospital and later transferred to STNM Hospital in Gangtok. Their condition remains undisclosed.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, in a Facebook post, expressed deep sorrow over the "tragic road accident near Chubombu" and assured that the state government is "fully committed to extending all possible support to the victims and their families".

NDRF teams have since joined the operation, which continues to face severe challenges due to the Teesta River’s powerful current and the remote, treacherous location of the crash site.

The Lachen-Lachung highway is a vital route for tourism in north Sikkim, offering access to several high-altitude destinations. However, it is equally notorious for landslides, sharp curves, and steep drops that run dangerously close to the river below. Authorities have cordoned off the area and urged tourists to avoid travelling the route until further notice.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and officials have yet to release the identities of the deceased or injured. District officials, including the Mangan District Collector, are closely monitoring the ongoing rescue efforts as teams continue the search for the missing individuals.

