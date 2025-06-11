One dead, five injured in road mishap in MP

Bhopal, June 11 A person died and six others were severely injured in a road accident in Amarpatan of Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district, the police said on Wednesday.

The person who died was a local leader of Maihar district from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former municipal councillor identified as Purushottam Chaurasia.

All the occupants were from same family who were returning from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj after performing the last rites of a family member.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

Their ambulance lost control on the Amarpatan bypass and overturned into a roadside drain, police said.

The deceased leader had travelled to Prayagraj along with six family members to fulfil the final wishes of his late aunt.

However, on their way back, the journey took a devastating turn.

The ambulance driver, who was at the wheel during the accident, fled the spot immediately after the crash, leaving the injured stranded.

Among those injured in the accident were "Polo Chaurasia (28), Diwakar Chaurasia (60), Lakhan Chaurasia (46), Ramlal Chaurasia (55), and Pramod Chaurasia (45)".

All of them were rushed to a hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

Their condition remains critical, and doctors are closely monitoring their recovery, the police said.

Local authorities responded swiftly to the incident.

A police officer confirmed that a case has been registered in the matter and against the driver.

Rescue teams worked to extricate the injured from the overturned ambulance and transport them to the hospital.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to locate the absconding driver, whose negligence may have led to the tragic accident.

The untimely demise of Purushottam Chaurasia has sent shockwaves through the political and social circles of Maihar.

As a respected BJP leader and former councillor, he was known for his active involvement in local governance and community welfare.

His passing has left a void in the region, with party members and residents mourning his loss.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor