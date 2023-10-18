One dead, three critically injured in Guwahati road accident

Guwahati, Oct 18 At least one person was killed and three others were critically injured when a dumper truck collided with another truck in Guwahati, police said on Wednesday.

The police said that the dumper truck carrying a large load drifted into the opposite lane in the Boragaon area of the city on Tuesday night, causing the collision.

The dumper truck's driver, Mukut Ali, was killed on the spot, while two other occupants and the driver of the second truck were taken to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for treatment after they sustained serious injuries.

The collision significantly slowed down the traffic in the area until Wednesday morning.

