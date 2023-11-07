One die, four injured as man-son run them down in SUV in Bihar's Gopalganj

Patna, Nov 7 A man was killed and four others were seriously injured when a man and his son ran them down in a car following a fight in Bihar's Gopalganj district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Majha Chaturbhuj village under Sripur Outpost police station. While Usman Mian (65) died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, Noor Alalm Ansari, Laddan Ansari, Ali MIan and Khurshid Ansari were critically injured.

According to the police, the incident was triggered when the family of attackers Rojdin Mian and his son Rizwan Ali put the stubble in the agricultural field of Usman Mian and threatened them to dig a graveyard.

The victims strongly objected to their actions. In a fit of rage, the accused Rojdin Mian and his son Rizwan Ali came in an SUV and mowed them down.

"We have received information about a quarrel between the two sides in Sripur village. The injured person was taken to the hospital where he died during the treatment while others were admitted in Sadar and sub-divisional hospitals of the district. We have arrested Rojdin Mian and his son Usman Mian," said Swarn Prabhat, SP of Gopalganj district.

