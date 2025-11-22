'One group in Cong working to retain Siddaramaiah as CM & another to unseat him': BJP on power tussle in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 22 Attacking the Congress over the leadership strife in Karnataka, the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly R. Ashoka said on Saturday that "one group in Congress is working to retain Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister and another group is working to unseat him".

He also demanded that the Congress high command should clearly state who is the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters after the Vande Mataram celebration held in front of his office in Bengaluru, senior BJP leader Ashoka alleged that one group within the Congress is working to retain Siddaramaiah as the CM and another group within the grand old party is working to unseat him.

"One team wants D.K. Shivakumar to become the CM, and another team is strategising and conspiring to prevent it," he said.

"The MLAs supporting D.K. Shivakumar are agitating, demanding that he be made the Chief Minister. This fight has reached its final stage. If the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge do not take a decision, the government cannot function. Officials will not work. The administration is in a coma," BJP leader Ashoka added.

He also alleged that the state's administrative machinery has become inactive due to the ongoing tussle for the Chief Minister's post.

He said that the state government has "died" because of the ongoing fight between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

BJP leader Ashoka claimed that the Congress High Command has no concern for addressing the numerous problems faced by citizens, farmers, and students in the state.

Meanwhile, he said that criminal activities are increasing, farmers are taking to the streets in protest, and the political situation in Karnataka is deteriorating.

"No one knows who the Chief Minister is. Rahul Gandhi is a weak leader, and weak leadership is visible across the state. In the middle of these power games, the people of Karnataka are suffering. Therefore, the Congress High Command must immediately announce its decision on the Chief Minister's post," BJP leader Ashoka said.

He also noted that two Congress MLAs are in jail and that the Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar had to visit the jail seeking their votes for the CM's post.

"It is pitiable that the Congress party has fallen to such a state," he commented.

He also said the Congress is unable to keep its MLAs under control and withstand the pressure from the Opposition.

"If they say they cannot handle the Opposition's pressure, it only means our (BJP's) opposition is strong. We are here to keep the government in check, and we are doing it effectively," BJP leader Ashoka said.

"Deputy CM Shivakumar is speaking under pressure. He has indirectly stated that Siddaramaiah is a promise-breaker. Siddaramaiah will earn the label of being someone who does not keep his word," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor