One held; 600 kg of banned fireworks seized ahead of Diwali in Kolkata

Kolkata, Oct 18 The Kolkata Police, on Saturday, conducted a raid in the city and recovered more than 600 kg of banned fireworks, officials said.

During the operation, police arrested one Md. Zeeshan (23), a resident of Tiljala under the Topsia police station.

According to the police, three nylon sacks and 25 paper cartons containing different types of banned firecrackers, including shells, kali pataka and chocolate bombs were seized, weighing about 600 kg in total.

Upon police questioning, Zeeshan revealed that he had procured the banned crackers for transporting them to Asansol in West Burdwan district.

The items were seized, maintaining all legal formalities.

A senior officer of Kolkata Police said, "A case has been registered at Maidan Police Station under Section 9(B) of the Indian Explosives Act along with 61(2)/223 (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS)."

Meanwhile, the police said that till October 17, around 1,315 kg of illegal fireworks were recovered from Patuli, Dhalai Bridge, and Garia crossing areas in Kolkata, while 36 kg of fireworks were seized from Bansdroni area.

"We are conducting raids and awareness drives across Kolkata to curb the illegal sale and use of banned crackers," the officer said.

On Friday, the Kolkata Police announced strict guidelines for Diwali and Kali puja celebrations, permitting the use of only eco-friendly firecrackers.

According to the guidelines, the bursting of green firecrackers will be allowed only within a two-hour time period, from 8 to 10 p.m. on October 20, aiming to curb pollution and ensure public safety.

This decision by the Kolkata Police comes days after the Calcutta High Court reprimanded the state government wondering whether the latter was willing to ban firecrackers.

After the observation by high court, the Kolkata Police ramped up surveillance and enforcement, introducing drones to monitor high-rise rooftops and narrow lanes as part of a citywide drive to curb the sale and bursting of banned firecrackers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor