One held for forcing conversion and molestation in UP, search on for others

Prayagraj (UP), Dec 7 The Prayagraj police have arrested a person under the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and other charges, following a complaint by a woman who alleged forced conversion and molestation.

"The accused identified as Akram had been arrested while efforts were on to nab others," said Brajesh Singh, station house officer, Colonelganj police station.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that her father was lured to a 'mazaar' at Chhota Baghada some years back by a person named Mushtaq Ali.

The accused, then, scared her father on pretext of black magic and forced him to convert to Muslim religion.

He allegedly asked him to perform prayers at his home by making a replica of the 'mazaar' instead of praying to Hindu Gods.

The woman further alleged that after her father's death, Mushtaq Ali called her and her daughter to the 'mazaar' and raped her latter.

He allegedly threatened them to keep quiet about the incident, or he would use black magic to kill them, just as he had done to their father.

The girl later died after falling ill.

According to the complainant, she offered cash and jewellery at the 'mazaar' several times. The woman was also forced to convert by Mushtaq Ali in presence of his sons.

The woman further said that on November 22, Mushtaq Ali’s sons Akram, Junaid, Faizan and two others reached her home asking her to come to the 'mazaar'.

When she reached the 'mazaar' the next day, the accused took her hostage. She later managed to escape and reached the police.

