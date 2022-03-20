One held for trying to get inside Hindon airbase

Ghaziabad, March 20 A 26-year-old man tried to sneak into the premises of the Indian Air Force's Hindon airbase here on Sunday in an unauthorised manner following which he was apprehended and handed over to the police.

The accused was identified as Zaahir, a native of Bihar, currently residing at a shanty outside the airbase.

A police officer told that the man allegedly tried to scale the wall of the air force base.

"He was possibly in an inebriated state," the police officer said.

Meanwhile, the police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the national security act and arrested the man.

Further investigation is underway.

