One held for youth's murder in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 15 A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old youth at Rithoj village in Gurugram district, police said on Wednesday.

The body of the victim, identified as Harsh Kumar, was recovered in a pool of blood on Monday, Gurugram Police said.

The accused has been identified as Vishal alias Bholu (20) of the same village.

"The accused was arrested from Sector-40 market by the Crime Branch team and has been taken on police remand for further questioning," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson for the Gurugram Police, said.

The victim's family told the police that on the intervening night of January 12 and 13, Harsh had gone to sleep in the makeshift hut, built for guarding fields.

However, on Monday, Harsh's body was found lying in a pool of blood with injury marks on his head. The local police reached the spot and recovered the body.

The cops summoned forensic experts who examined the crime spot and collected evidence.

The body was sent to the district hospital for post-mortem.

After scrutiny of police records during the preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that in 2024, Harsh had beaten Vishal and a case was registered in Bhondsi Police Station.

The preliminary investigations were conducted by the crime branch of Sector-40 police who managed to arrest the accused within 24 hours of the recovery of the body.

During questioning, Vishal also revealed that in 2024, Harsh had beaten him up, and a case was also registered.

Vishal claimed that Harsh teased him even after the case was filed against the latter.

Vishal said that after some time, he started living in Delhi and came to the village on the intervening night of January 12 and 13 for his cousin's birthday.

The accused confessed that he consumed alcohol with his friends and killed Harsh.

