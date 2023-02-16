One held with Rs 27 lakh drug money, 1 kg heroin in Punjab's Tarn Taran

The Punjab Police arrested one person after recovering one kg of heroin and Rs 27 lakh of drug money from his possession during a cordon and search operation (CASO) raids, police informed on Wednesday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here said that the Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) raids were conducted at suspected hideouts of persons linked with Gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria across the state on Tuesday.

"The arrested accused has been identified as Jaipal Singh alias Gumta of Patti in Tarn Taran. Based on inputs, the Police have also booked his accomplice identified as Harmandeep Singh alias Harman of village Gulalipur in Tarn Taran, who is said to be a close associate of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria," the DGP said.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that following a human intelligence that Jaipal Gumta along with Harmandeep Singh alias Harman was going to deliver arms and drug consignment, Tarn Taran Police teams immediately spun into action and arrested Jaipal Gumta after recovering heroin and drug money from his SUV Mahindra Scorpio (without number plate), in which he was travelling.

The Police teams have also impounded his car, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tarn Taran Gurmeet Chauhan said that Police teams have launched a manhunt to arrest the absconding accused Harmandeep alias Harman.

Further investigations are under process, he added.

He said a case had been registered under sections 21, 25, and 29 of the NDPS act and section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station City Patti in Tarn Taran.

Pertinently, as many as 2371 suspected hideouts of anti-social elements linked with Jaggu Bhagwanpuria were raided during a day-long operation carried out by at least 409 parties of Punjab Police involving about 2863 police personnel across the state on Tuesday, the police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

