One Hundred Fifty robots from Kerala startup to Britain

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 7 Sastra Robotics, a startup incubating under Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), has inked an agreement with a top UK IT firm to supply 150 robots.

The robots using Artificial Intelligence (AI) perform quality testing tasks that human beings c annot do.

Equipped with advanced robotic arms, the robots function like human hands and fingers. They are primarily used to figure out mobile, space, defence, banking, and sophisticated equipment defects.

