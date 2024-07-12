One injured as police open fire on armed robbers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, July 12 Police opened fire on two suspected armed robbers near Nampally Railway Station, here, when they tried to attack them.

Police said on Friday that a team opened fire in self-defence after the two suspects tried to attack them. One of the suspects suffered bullet injury in the leg.

The incident occurred when police personnel from Nampally Police Station and the anti-dacoit team stopped two persons found moving suspiciously and were questioning them.

The suspects refused to surrender and one of them tried to attack the cops with an axe. The other suspect picked up stones from nearby and started pelting them at the police team.

Police said the team opened fire in self-defence, injuring one of the offenders. Both surrendered to the police. The injured was admitted to Osmania General Hospital while the other was taken into custody.

A similar incident was reported in Secunderabad last month when police opened fire on two offenders who had snatched a mobile phone from a person. One of the robbers was injured.

In another incident on July 5, police opened fire to catch a gang of robbers at Pedda Amberpet near Outer Ring Road on the city outskirts.

In view of the increasing cases of chain and phone snatching, police have formed special teams to conduct checking and decoy operations.

