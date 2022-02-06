One killed, 14 injured in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri road mishap

One woman died and 14 others were seriously injured after a private bus overturned in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday.

The bus was carrying sixty passengers, said the local administration. It overturned while overtaking a vehicle.

As per the local administration, one of the female passengers alleged that her bag and Rs 10,000 went missing during the incident.

The incident occurred in Patrasi village in the Kotwali area of the district. Injured passengers have been admitted to the district hospital.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor