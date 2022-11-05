One killed, 3 injured as 100-year-old building collapses in Chennai

One person was killed and three others were injured after a portion of a 100-year-old building collapsed in the NSC Bose Road in Chennai on Friday night, said police.

"One died and three were injured in a building portion collapse incident in NSC Bose Road in Chennai," said police officials.

Fire Service persons rescued the wounded persons and were involved in clearing the debris.

( With inputs from ANI )

