One killed, 36 injured as bus catches fire in Bengal’s Kharagpur

Kolkata, Nov 11 A woman was killed after a bus, which was headed to Paradip in Odisha from Kolkata, caught fire on the National Highway near Kharagpur in West Midnapore district of West Bengal on Friday night.

The other passengers could get themselves evacuated from the bus, though 36 of them had to be hospitalised after falling sick because of the smoke or getting injured while rushing out of the burning bus.

The deceased woman has been identified as Pushpanjali Das, a resident of Kendrapara district in Odisha. She was returning home with two other family members because of the forthcoming Diwali festival.

It is learnt that the majority of the passengers were migrant traders of Odisha and they came to Kolkata for trading of their products before the twin festivals of Kali Puja and Diwali. Although they managed to escape from the burning bus, their entire earnings and luggage got totally destroyed because of the fire.

The first task of rescue operations was started by the local people. Later the local policemen and the personnel from the fire services department joined them.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

