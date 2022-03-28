One killed, 56 injured in road accident in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, March 28 One person was killed and 56 others injured on Monday in a road accident in Jammua and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Police sources said, "A passenger bus on way from Lam to Nowshera in Rajouri district went out of the driver's control and fell into a gorge.

"One person died on the spot and 56 others were injured."

All the injured were shifted to hospital. The attending doctors referred five persons with serious injuries to the government medical college hospital in Rajouri.

