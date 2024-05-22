One killed as bus hits truck in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, May 22 A man was killed and 10 others were injured when a private bus hit a container truck in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to police, the private bus rammed into a divider, overturned and hit a container truck on the other side of the road on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway.

The bus driver was killed and 10 passengers were injured. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, where the condition of one of them was stated to be critical.

There were 35 passengers on the bus, which was heading to Chennai from Vijayawada. Police said the bus driver lost control of the vehicle which resulted in the accident.

The accident led to about a 5 km-long traffic jam on the national highway.

In another accident near Medarametla in the Bapatla district, the driver of an oil tanker was charred to death when it caught fire after ramming into a stationary container truck.

The oil tanker hit a container truck from behind which had stopped by the roadside.

Due to the impact of the collision, the oil tanker caught fire. The driver was trapped in the fire.

The deceased was identified as Srinivasulu of Nellore district.

