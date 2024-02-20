One killed as speeding car falls off Hyderabad's ORR

Hyderabad, Feb 20 A youth was killed and four others injured when a speeding car fell off near Narsingi Outer Ring Road (ORR) on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday.

One of the occupants died on the spot while three others received grievous injuries and were admitted to a hospital.

The deceased was identified as Vamshi while Madan, Sai Kiran, Srisailam and Chandaka Ramu were injured.

The car occupants were heading towards Shamshabad from Gachibowli when driver of the vehicle, under the influence of alcohol, lost control over the wheels after which it overturned and fell off the ORR.

The vehicle was removed with the help of a crane.

