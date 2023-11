One killed as SUV drags two-wheeler for over 100m in Goa, driver arrested

Panaji, Aug 15 A two-wheeler rider was killed after being dragged for around 100 metres by an SUV in Goa's Porvorim, police said on Tuesday, adding that the culprit has been arrested. Police said the incident happened on Monday night.

Giving details of the case, the police said, "Driver of Mahindra Thar Harshit Tamrakar, 21, from Porvorim-Goa has been arrested in this connection.

"He drove his vehicle in rash and negligent manner while proceeding from Mapusa to Panjim, when reached NH 66, Near Damian De Goa, Porvorim, it dashed to Honda Dio on the back side which was proceeding in the same direction and ran over it. Thar driver has been arrested," police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor