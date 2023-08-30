One killed as tanker lorry explodes in Coimbatore

Chennai, Aug 30( IANS) A man died and another suffered grievous injuries when a tanker lorryexploded in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Vakkil from Uttar Pradesh.

Ravi -- the injured person -- is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police said the incident took place when the two were engaged in welding the tanker lorry which was used to transport chemicals.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

Further details are awaited.

--IANS

