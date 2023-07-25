One killed as vehicle rolls down into gorge in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, July 25 One person was killed after a vehicle rolled down into a gorge in J&K's Kupwara district on Tuesday.

Police sources said the driver of a taxi was killed when he lost control on the wheel at Sadna Top in Kupwara district after which the vehicle dropped into a gorge.

"The driver killed in this accident has been identified as Zafoor Ahmad of Karnah tehsil," sources said.

Sadna Top is the mountain pass that connects the Karnah border area with the Valley in Kupwara district.

--IANS

