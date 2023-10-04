One killed, five hurt in building collapse in MP

Bhopal, Oct 4 A person died while five others were injured after a two-storied building collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, sources said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Bihari Chowk area, which is an old market place, in Satna.

Rescue operations were carried out till late at night.

As per the sources, the building was located in a commercial market area and was in a decapitated condition.

A renovation work was underway when the incident occurred.

The sources claimed that the renovation work was being carried out without prior approval from the local authorities.

While two people were rescued safely within one hour, the third could be taken out around 3 a.m but could not survive.

Two more people were saved later.

A total five injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Local police and district officials were present at the spot.

An investigation has been launched.

