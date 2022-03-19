One killed, four injured after speeding car rams into auto-rickshaw on Delhi's Baba Banda Singh Bahadur flyover

A 13-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured in a road accident after a speeding car rammed into an auto-rickshaw on Baba Banda Singh Bahadur flyover in the national capital on Friday.

"A car which was driven rashly hit a moving auto-rickshaw on Baba Banda Singh Bahadur flyover in which one driver and four passengers were riding. After hitting the auto-rickshaw, the offending vehicle also hit another car on the flyover," said Esha Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Delhi.

A family of four people including Janak Janadhan Bhatt, his wife Geeta Bhatt and two sons aged 18-year-old and 13-year-old were travelling in the auto-rickshaw.

"The auto driver Wakar Alam and the family of four members riding in the auto-rickshaw were shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where the 13-year-old boy was declared dead and treatments of the rest have started. The condition of the woman is critical and she is on a ventilator as of now," said Pandey.

The police said that the offending driver has absconded from the spot.

Meanwhile, the offending vehicle has been taken into custody by the police.

