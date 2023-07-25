One killed in accident at Telangana cement factory

Hyderabad, July 25 One worker was killed and some others feared trapped in an accident at a cement factory in Telangana's Suryapet district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at My Home Cement Factory in Mellacheruvu village when a concrete mixture being used for the construction of a multi-storey building collapsed on the workers.

According to eyewitnesses, the concrete mixture was being lifted to the sixth floor of an under construction building when it got stuck on the fourth floor due to a mechanical failure.

As the workers were trying to fix the problem, the concrete mixture fell on those standing on the ground.

The workers are stated to be migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Further details are awaited.

