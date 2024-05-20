One killed in massive fire at four-storey building in Delhi

New Delhi, May 20 The charred body of a man was recovered after a massive fire broke out at a four-storey building in northeast Delhi on Monday, the police said.

Sharing details, the police said that a call regarding a blaze at a Raymond showroom in the Durgapuri Extension area was received at 6:01 a.m., following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

“The four-floor property is built on a plot of 150 yards and owned by Padam Singh and his brother Sanjay. A Raymond outlet was being run from the ground floor. The godown is located on the second floor while living quarters are on the third and fourth floors,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), Joy Tirkey.

The DCP said when the fire broke out in the morning, all the residents came out of the building safely except Jitender a.k.a Chotu, whose body was found on the first floor later.

“The body has been shifted to the GTB mortuary for post-mortem. A case under Section 285/304A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Jyoti Nagar police station against the owners of the building,” the DCP said.

“Around 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire,” the officer added.

