One killed in multi-vehicle pile-up in Punjab

Chandigarh, Nov 13 A person died while several others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision involving nearly 100 vehicles in Punjab's Khanna town near Ludhiana on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Khanna-Amritsar national highway due to low visibility caused by fog, a police official told IANS.

According to eyewitnesses, around 100 vehicles were damaged in the collision.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor