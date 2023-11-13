One killed in multi-vehicle pile-up in Punjab
By IANS | Published: November 13, 2023 02:39 PM2023-11-13T14:39:58+5:302023-11-13T14:40:02+5:30
Chandigarh, Nov 13 A person died while several others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision involving nearly 100 ...
Chandigarh, Nov 13 A person died while several others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision involving nearly 100 vehicles in Punjab's Khanna town near Ludhiana on Monday, police said.
The accident occurred on the Khanna-Amritsar national highway due to low visibility caused by fog, a police official told IANS.
According to eyewitnesses, around 100 vehicles were damaged in the collision.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app