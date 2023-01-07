One killed in under-construction building collapse in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 7 One person was killed and few others injured when a portion of an under-construction building collapsed in Hyderabad's Kukatpally area on Saturday.

Slabs on the fourth and fifth floor of the building caved in when construction workers were busy. Two workers were trapped under the rubble while owner M. Lakshman Rao and three workers were injured.

Police, Disaster Response Force (DRF), abd fire fighting personnel rushed to the scene and launched rescue and relief operations. One worker was dead and the efforts were on to retrieve the body. The rescue operation was on to rescue another worker trapped in the rubble.

Municipal officials also rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. They suspect that the use of poor quality material led to the incident.

