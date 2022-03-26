One killed in wild elephants attack in Assam's Goalpara

One forest battalion jawan was killed and two others were injured as a result of the attack by a wild elephant in Assam's Goalpara district on Saturday morning.

"At around 3 AM on Saturday, two wild elephants attacked our team and one jawan of forest battalion had died on the spot. We received information that two other persons were also injured in wild elephants attack and were rushed to Goalpara civil hospital," a forest official said.

The incident took place at Salbari Part-II area under Lakhipur forest range in Goalpara district.

"Local villagers informed us around 2.30 AM on Saturday that a herd of wild elephants has entered into Salbari Part-II village and have destroyed several houses there," the official said.

"Based on this information, a team had immediately reached the area and tried to make the herd run away, by firing several rounds in the air" he added.

The deceased forest battalion jawan was identified as Anthony Khaklari.

( With inputs from ANI )

