One killed, several injured after water supply pipe bursts in Assam's Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam [India], May 26 : A woman was killed and several others injured after a water supply pipe burst in the Kharghuli area in Guwahati on Thursday.

The burst caused a massive water gush and washed away several vehicles and damaged several houses in the area.

The injured persons were rushed to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Dr Abhiit Sarma, Superintendent of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital said that one woman identified as Sumitra Das Rabha was brought dead at GMCH.

"So far eight other injured persons have been admitted at GMCH. Out of them, three are minors," Dr Sarma said.

Further investigation is underway.

