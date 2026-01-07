One killed, six injured in violent attack in Buxar; four arrested

Patna, Jan 7 A decades-old land dispute resurfaced violently in Bhakhwa village under the Sikraul police station area of Bihar’s Buxar district on Wednesday, resulting in the killing of one man and injuries to several others.

The incident has once again plunged the village into an atmosphere of fear and tension.

According to police, armed assailants attacked Sanjay Chaubey in broad daylight, opening fire and assaulting villagers with sticks and clubs.

Sanjay Chaubey was shot dead on the spot, while more than half a dozen people sustained serious injuries in the attack.

The injured were rushed to Sadar Hospital in Buxar, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The dispute revolves around six acres of land, which has been a source of conflict between the two groups for over three decades.

The deceased’s father, Kashi Nath Chaubey, had a long-standing land dispute with Kanhaiya Chaubey and Ganesh Chaubey.

In 1991, Kashi Nath Chaubey was murdered in connection with the same dispute, following which both accused were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by a court.

Recently, Kanhaiya Chaubey and Ganesh Chaubey were released on bail by the Patna High Court and had returned to the village.

Sources said that after one party obtained a court decree in its favour, its members went to cultivate the disputed land on Wednesday.

At that time, the accused allegedly arrived at the spot in a Scorpio vehicle along with 20–25 supporters and began indiscriminate firing.

After the shooting, the attackers also assaulted villagers with sticks and clubs, causing serious injuries to several people.

With the help of local residents, the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

At Sadar Hospital, the deceased’s brother, Dhananjay Chaubey, accused the local administration of negligence.

“This is the so-called rule of good governance. Despite making dozens of phone calls, the police did not reach the spot on time. Had the police arrived earlier, my brother’s life could have been saved, and such a brazen incident in broad daylight would not have occurred,” he said.

Upon receiving information, police personnel reached the village and launched an investigation into the incident.

Additional police forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order amid the prevailing tension.

In an official statement, the Buxar Police confirmed that four accused — Kanhaiya Chaubey, Ganesh Chaubey, Jagbali Chaubey and Vashistha Chaubey, all residents of Bhakhwa village — were arrested within four hours of the incident. Further investigation is underway.

