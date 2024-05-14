One killed, six rescued after fire breaks out at ITO building in Delhi

New Delhi, May 14 A 46-year-old man died while six others were rescued after a fire broke out on the third floor of the Central Revenue building in the ITO area of the national capital on Tuesday, officials said.

Several people working in the building were evacuated through the windows using ladders, a fire department official said.

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), said a call regarding the blaze opposite the old Delhi Police headquarters was received at 2.25 p.m.

"A total of 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot," he said, adding that at around 4 p.m., a message was received from the spot that seven persons, including five men and two women, were rescued by DFS personnel from the third floor of the building.

However, a senior police officer said that among the rescued persons, a 46-year-old man was found in an unconscious state, who was declared dead at the hospital.

“The deceased was working as an office superintendent,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax office said in a statement that a tragic fire incident occurred on Tuesday in the Central Revenue building. The fire broke out in room No. 325 and spread to the adjoining room, primarily used for administrative purposes.

“Immediate evacuation was carried out and fire brigades were promptly called in. No physical records have been damaged. ⁠There was no data loss pertaining to taxpayers as all Income Tax Returns are being filed online and all related proceedings are also being conducted electronically,” it said.

The Income Tax office also said that although the fire is now under control, the exact cause of the blaze is being ascertained.

“The Income Tax Department extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the departed soul & is extending every assistance to his family in this hour of grief,” it added.

