One killed, three injured in two separate road accidents in Kolkata

Kolkata, Dec 10 Twin road accidents in Kolkata have left one person dead and three others injured, the police said on Wednesday.

The first mishap occurred late on Tuesday night on the Eastern Metropolitan

The police said that a 25-year-old man, Alokesh Haldar, died after his motorcycle crashed near the Kalikapur stretch of the EM Bypass around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. He was returning home from the Dhalai Bridge side towards the Ruby crossing.

According to the traffic police, his bike was moving at high speed when it first struck a parked car near the Singhabari intersection and then hit the median. The impact threw him off the motorcycle.

Alokesh was rushed to MR Bangur Hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead. The police and local residents said that he had not been wearing a helmet and suffered severe head injuries. A case has been registered at the Survey Park police station, and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

In the second accident, a black Ferrari travelling at high speed first crashed into a lamp post and then hit a tree on Red Road in central Kolkata early on Wednesday morning. Traffic police said the car appeared to have lost control before the collision. The front portion of the vehicle suffered major damage from the impact.

The boy driving the car and his father, who was seated beside him, were rescued in serious condition and rushed to SSKM Hospital for treatment. A pedestrian, identified as Rashida Begum, was also injured in the accident. The Hastings police registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

A Kolkata Police traffic officer said, “The vehicle was registered in 2024. The car with the Maharashtra registration number has a pollution failure. We have kept the car at Hastings police station. The boy was driving the car. The father was sitting next to him. Forensic examination of the car is being arranged.”

The police are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area and will look into whether overspeeding or mechanical failure contributed to the two incidents.

