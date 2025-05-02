One Killed, two critically injured as speeding truck hits bike in Patna

Patna, May 2 A youth was killed and two others critically injured after a speeding truck rammed into a motorcycle near the Shahjahanpur police station area in Patna district early Friday morning, officials said.

The accident occurred around 7 a.m. when the three victims were traveling from Parsan Bigha to the Circular locality on a motorcycle.

The deceased has been identified as Harsh Kumar, son of Devendra Yadav. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to multiple injuries during treatment, according to the Shahjahanpur SHO.

“We rescued Harsh Kumar and sent him to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. His two friends were also admitted with serious injuries,” the SHO said.

The driver of the truck fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle. Police have registered an FIR for rash and negligent driving and have launched a manhunt to trace the absconding driver.

The incident triggered public outrage, with locals gathering in large numbers and blocking the road. They demanded the immediate arrest of the driver and the implementation of urgent road safety measures such as speed breakers and barricades to prevent similar accidents.

Police said the victims' families have been informed, and efforts are ongoing to control the crowd and restore order.

In a separate incident on Thursday, another major road accident occurred in Vaishali district, leaving one dead and three others injured. The mishap took place near Hathsarganj on the Hajipur-Lalganj main road, when an uncontrolled pickup van ran over four people who were standing by the roadside.

Roshan Kumar (24) died on the spot, while three others -- Vikas Thakur, Mohammad Anjay, and Sunny Kumar -- sustained critical injuries and were rushed to Hajipur Sadar Hospital by locals.

Tensions flared as an enraged crowd caught hold of the pickup driver, Anil Kumar, and set his vehicle ablaze. The vehicle was completely gutted. Protesters also blocked the Hajipur-Lalganj main road, demanding stronger safety measures in the area.

