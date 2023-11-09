One killed, two injured in a spat over jostling at south Delhi market, four arrested

New Delhi, Nov 9 A man was killed while his two brothers were injured after they were attacked by four persons over a sudden provocation following jostling at a south Delhi market, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mohd Azad, 28, while injured were identified as Mohd Irshad, 25, and Mohd Shadaab, 24, all residents of Govindpuri.

The officers said that they have arrested Shivam alias Kunal, Sunny a.k.a Laalu, Saurabh alias Koki and Mohd. Junaid in connection with the murder.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at Kalkaji police station at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, reporting a stabbing incident involving three individuals at Machhli Market, DDA Flats Kalkaji.

A police team was dispatched to the scene, but upon arrival, they found that the victims had already been taken to the hospital, leaving blood stains in different areas near Machhli Market on RD Marg.

"One of the victims, Azad, was declared dead upon arrival at AIIMS Trauma Centre, while another victim, Irshad, was receiving treatment for stab and laceration injuries. The third injured individual, Shadaab, received first aid and was discharged from Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Rajesh Deo said.

The Crime Team conducted an inspection of the spot. They also reviewed CCTV footage and interviewed witnesses to piece together the sequence of events.

"It was discovered that on Wednesday around 9.30 p.m., a scuffle occurred between Shivam and the three victims near Junaid's meat shop in Govindpuri. The victims assaulted Shivam, and he retaliated by striking Shadaab in the chin," the DCP said.

An angered Shivam sought the assistance of his friends, Sunny and Saurabh, both of whom were drinking nearby.

"Together with Junaid, they obtained a butcher's knife from Junaid's shop and confronted the victims, Azad, Irshad, and Shadaab, in Macchi Market. In the ensuing quarrel, Azad and Irshad were stabbed while Shadaab sustained injuries,” said the DCP.

During the investigation, four suspects were arrested. Interrogation revealed that the motive for the crime stemmed from a sudden provocation involving a physical encounter and a perceived invasion of personal space.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor