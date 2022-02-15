One killed, two injured in explosion at illegal firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

One person has been killed in an explosion at an illegal firecracker unit at Nalliveeranpatti in Tamil Nadu today.

Aneesh Sekhar, District Collector Madurai, while confirming the incident said, "One person has been killed and two have been injured owing to the explosion at the illegal firecracker making unit in Madurai district."

An investigation in this regard has been initiated.

( With inputs from ANI )

